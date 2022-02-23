you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.
The Colombian was part of Liverpool’s victory over Leeds.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 23, 2022, 06:42 PM
Luis Díaz was present at Liverpool’s win over Leeds, 6-0, this Wednesday in the Premier League.
The Colombian did not score but had a good performance, so much so that he was applauded again.
However, he had very outstanding plays, such as one in particular that has been widely disseminated on social networks.
It is an action in which Díaz receives a throw-in, controls with his chest, and practically gets rid of three rivals who marked him. Lucho’s play and applause from the stands.
To admire Diaz
SPORTS
February 23, 2022, 06:42 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.