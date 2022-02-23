Luis Díaz was present at Liverpool’s win over Leeds, 6-0, this Wednesday in the Premier League.

The Colombian did not score but had a good performance, so much so that he was applauded again.

However, he had very outstanding plays, such as one in particular that has been widely disseminated on social networks.

It is an action in which Díaz receives a throw-in, controls with his chest, and practically gets rid of three rivals who marked him. Lucho’s play and applause from the stands.

To admire Diaz

