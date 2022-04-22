Luis Díaz’s praise for Klopp
After each game of Liverpool has become customary for the German coach Jürgen Klopp is dispatched in praise towards the Colombian louis diaz Thank you for your nice presentations.
Now, and for the first time in a conversation with the spokesmen for the English team, the South American attacker referred to the man who placed his trust in him to reach the powerful squad.
In addition, after three months in the red team, in which he added four goals and three assists in 1,076 minutes played, the peasant confessed what his main purpose is in the squad and the most complicated thing since he arrived at it.
The 25-year-old player indicated that every day, and due to the high demand that being in Liverpool entails, he presents himself as a challenge to improve, adapt more and consolidate his style of play.
His concept on Klopp
“How is the teacher? Amazing! That’s the only word you can use to describe it in the short time we’ve spent working together. He is a very humble person, down to earth, very calm. He tries to make all his players happy and for me that is very important”, he said.
They seem to have an understanding
“In the beginning, I think it was more about him telling me what I’ve been doing so far. He was trying to convey to me that it was all about me continuing to do what I was used to. He wanted me to know that I had been doing very well so far and that I should try to keep doing more of the same: play my football with joy and happiness, obviously incorporating preferred tactical plans and instructions into my game”.
The most difficult so far
“Tactically, the way we prepare and the fact that I also have to defend might be the hardest thing so far. However, I have that aspect in my game, as I spent some time playing in Porto and I think I managed to recover and learn a lot there. But I’ll keep improving here too for sure”.
your priority
“I am very happy and delighted to be here at the club, and to have settled in the way I have. Sharing a dressing room with this group of great athletes, as well as the coach, is an absolute pleasure for me. The most important thing for me is to help the team and continue with the same style that I started, and continue working hard in training as always, to be able to achieve great things here, I want the most”.