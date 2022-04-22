Luis Díaz’s praise for Klopp

After each game of Liverpool has become customary for the German coach Jürgen Klopp is dispatched in praise towards the Colombian louis diaz Thank you for your nice presentations.

Now, and for the first time in a conversation with the spokesmen for the English team, the South American attacker referred to the man who placed his trust in him to reach the powerful squad.

In addition, after three months in the red team, in which he added four goals and three assists in 1,076 minutes played, the peasant confessed what his main purpose is in the squad and the most complicated thing since he arrived at it.

The 25-year-old player indicated that every day, and due to the high demand that being in Liverpool entails, he presents himself as a challenge to improve, adapt more and consolidate his style of play.

His concept on Klopp

“How is the teacher? Amazing! That’s the only word you can use to describe it in the short time we’ve spent working together. He is a very humble person, down to earth, very calm. He tries to make all his players happy and for me that is very important”, he said.