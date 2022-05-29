Luis Enrique Guzmán responds if it is true that Silvia Pinal could return to the theater

Luis Enrique Guzman revealed that his mother, Silvia Pinal, could leave the theater after being at the center of the controversy due to his health situation and the series of criticisms that the family received for allowing the actress to continue working at the age of 91.

In an interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’, Luis Enrique Guzmán revealed that the show on May 15 of ‘Little Red Riding Hood, what’s up with your grandmother?’ It could be the last time that the diva of the Cine de Oro went on a theatrical stage, ruling out her return when the adaptation promised by producer Iván Cochegrus is made.

“It may be (that she does not return to the play), when we saw her so excited and so involved in her rehearsals and in her practices with the cast we think it may be the last staging in which my mother participates“, said.

He explained that having allowed the actress to return to work was a pleasure that they decided to give her and that thanks to the applause of the public it became one more dream that she fulfilled.

“We were giving her a taste because what she wanted was that, get on stage and her eyes shone when she was on stage watching the audience cheer her and the lights is something that moves her to the bottom of her soul and that was what we wanted, that she live that and she lived it, “he added.

He confirmed that the producer Ivan Cochegrus was an important part so that his mother could recover, because she took a doctor who offered her a treatment that helped her recover quickly.

“He brought a doctor who helped my mom a lot because brought him natural things, no medication, pure natural things, So my mom’s health got a lot better with the doctor and she’s been getting better ever since.”

And after some audios were revealed in which the same producer is heard stating that Luis Enrique had problems with his wife, Mayela Laguna, he finally confirmed that they are living a different stage in which they decided to take some time.

“We are not living under the same roofbut we are very much in contact living together every day and whether I go to her house or she comes here, andWe are in coexistence with Apolo, taking him to his classes and enjoying a lot together too“, he shared.

But they were not the only topics that the son of Enrique Guzmanbecause he also revealed that he has come to touch on the subject of his sister’s inheritance Alexandraand although he did not confirm it, he showed that he could be thinking of appointing his son Apollo as heir.

“I have spoken very little about this with Ale and it is not something that has to be aired, they are security problems and that does not have to be in the public domain”, he sentenced.

