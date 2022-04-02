Luis Enrique on Costa Rica: “I only know about them because I went on vacation there”
Doha,Qatar.
The Spain coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, was calm after the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw this Friday, sharing Group E with a Germany that they thrashed in the last precedent and wanting “a nice challenge”.
“It’s a World Cup, what did you expect? Absolute calm, it will be a great game against Germany and any group game will be difficult. It is time to start analyzing (the rivals) ”, he said in statements provided by the RFEF.
The Asturian coach attended the draw in Doha that, in addition to Germany, drew Spain against Japan and the winner of the tie between New Zealand and Costa Rica. “We know Germany very well, they also know us very well, what has to give us confidence is that we are the top seed because of what we have done in recent years”, he stated.
“There is no one higher in our group, it will be a nice challenge,” he insisted. Luis Enrique was asked in a special way about that train crash against Germany, on matchday two, and he couldn’t help but remember the 6-0 win less than two years ago in Seville.
“The curiosity in football is always present and in a draw of these more, we have never had it easy. The precedent that exists against Germany is more than exemplary to give us confidence, but we do as usual, to wage war against everyone and make it difficult to play against Spain”, he pointed out.
DEBUT COULD BE AGAINST THE TICOS
The first match of the Spanish National Team, world champion in South Africa-2010, will be on November 23 against the winner of the intercontinental playoff Costa Rica-New Zealand.
Precisely, Luis Enrique referred to the Ticos and revealed that the only thing he knows about Costa Rica is because he was on vacation in that country a few years ago, something that for Costa Ricans sounds somewhat contemptuous.
“I only know about Costa Rica because I went on vacation there a few years ago, I’m sorry it’s difficult to see all the teams in the world and clearly we will make sure to know everything about the team, whether it’s Costa Rica or New Zealand, of course Japan” , affirmed the Spanish coach.
Lucho referred to the importance of the debut: “I have lived through many final phases, the first match is very important, because of the confidence that achieving a good result generates, but curiously, it is very difficult to win that first match”, he closed.