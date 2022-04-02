Luis Enrique on Costa Rica: “I only know about them because I went on vacation there”

The Spain coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, was calm after the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw this Friday, sharing Group E with a Germany that they thrashed in the last precedent and wanting “a nice challenge”.

“It’s a World Cup, what did you expect? Absolute calm, it will be a great game against Germany and any group game will be difficult. It is time to start analyzing (the rivals) ”, he said in statements provided by the RFEF.

The Asturian coach attended the draw in Doha that, in addition to Germany, drew Spain against Japan and the winner of the tie between New Zealand and Costa Rica. “We know Germany very well, they also know us very well, what has to give us confidence is that we are the top seed because of what we have done in recent years”, he stated.

“There is no one higher in our group, it will be a nice challenge,” he insisted. Luis Enrique was asked in a special way about that train crash against Germany, on matchday two, and he couldn’t help but remember the 6-0 win less than two years ago in Seville.