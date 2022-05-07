NewsWorld

Luis Enrique Ramírez, the influential Mexican journalist who was found dead next to a highway in Sinaloa

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Luis Enrique Ramirez.

image source, RELIABLE SOURCES

Caption,

Luis Enrique Ramírez had 40 years of journalistic experience.

The body of Mexican journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez was found this Thursday next to a highway in Culiacán, the capital of the state of Sinaloa in Mexico, one day after being reported missing.

The remains of Ramírez, 59, were found wrapped in black plastic on the side of a dirt road south of the city.

According to the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa, the autopsy determined that the informant died from a “head trauma as a result of contusive blows”.

Ramírez had been reported missing last Wednesday. Various media suggest that he was kidnapped near his home in the Los Pinos neighborhood, although at the moment more details about the possible perpetrators or motives for the crime are unknown.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Abinader will attend the inauguration of the elected president of Costa Rica

27 mins ago

How is “the new Dubai” that is being built next to the capital of Sri Lanka

40 mins ago

At least 25 dead after the explosion of a hotel in Havana

52 mins ago

Extradition of alias Otoniel sends a message to drug cartel bosses: DEA

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button