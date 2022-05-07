Luis Enrique Ramírez, the influential Mexican journalist who was found dead next to a highway in Sinaloa

Drafting

image source, RELIABLE SOURCES Caption, Luis Enrique Ramírez had 40 years of journalistic experience.

The body of Mexican journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez was found this Thursday next to a highway in Culiacán, the capital of the state of Sinaloa in Mexico, one day after being reported missing.

The remains of Ramírez, 59, were found wrapped in black plastic on the side of a dirt road south of the city.

According to the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa, the autopsy determined that the informant died from a “head trauma as a result of contusive blows”.

Ramírez had been reported missing last Wednesday. Various media suggest that he was kidnapped near his home in the Los Pinos neighborhood, although at the moment more details about the possible perpetrators or motives for the crime are unknown.

Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada, state attorney general, stressed that work is being done to clarify “this unfortunate fact that mourns the journalistic union and Sinaloa society.”

Ramírez’s homicide is the ninth against the Mexican press in 2022a particularly violent year against the country’s information workers.

Sinaloa is the state of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán” and one of the regions hardest hit by drug-related violence.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ramírez’s murder is the ninth of a journalist in Mexico so far this year.

an influential journalist

Mexican media highlight the influence of Ramírez, whose opinion columns used to put the actions of politicians in the region under scrutiny.

The analyst wrote columns for the local newspaper The debate and was the founder of the news site Reliable sources.

He had previously worked for national circulation media such as El Financiero, El Nacional and La Jornada.

In his last article before he died, Ramírez reported that an unidentified man had insulted him in a restaurant.

“It was definitely murder“, said Balbina Flores, a representative of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) association.

For its part, the group Article 19, also a defender of press freedom, asked the authorities to ensure a “prompt, impartial and diligent investigation” to clarify what happened.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The AMLO administration has received international calls to end impunity for murders against the press in Mexico.

Critical year for the press

In 2015, Ramírez denounced feeling in “imminent danger” of being assassinated, referring to the previous homicide of another colleague. For this reason, he fled that same year from Sinaloa, to which he returned in 2016.

This year is poised to become one of the deadliest for the press in Mexico, prompting repeated calls from human rights organizations for authorities to end the nation’s culture of impunity.

More than 150 journalists they have been murdered since 2000. Very few cases have been solved.

image source, Mark Gonzalez Caption, Family, friends and colleagues participated in the wake for Lourdes Maldonado, a journalist murdered in Tijuana in January of this year.

The victims are usually local reporters in states plagued by drug violence and corruption.

Recently, the United States and the European Parliament urged Mexico to ensure adequate protection for journalists in the face of this year’s wave of murders.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has promised “zero impunity” for the crimes, but has also accused Washington of “interfering” in national affairs.

Last week, the Mexican government blamed drug traffickers for the murder in January of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martínez in Tijuana, in the northwest of the country.