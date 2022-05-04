Luis Enrique, the “spoiled” son of Silvia Pinal who has become a source of scandals

Luis Enrique Guzmán with his mother Silvia Pinal and his sister Sylvia Pasquel. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

When talking about the family Silvia Pinal Generally, all the women who are part of the middle of the show are mentioned, but rarely who for many years was the only man in the dynasty of the last diva of Mexican cinema.

Is about Luis Enrique Guzmanson of the actress with the singer Henry Guzman. Little was said about him, because his cousins, sisters, nieces and mother monopolized all the spotlights. But that low profile was kept until recently, when he began to star in scandals.

Luis Enrique is called the “chiripazo” by Silvia Pinal herself in her autobiography ‘This is me’, where she recounts that she got pregnant almost at the same time as her daughter Sylvia Pasquel, Stephanie Salas’s mother. The actress believed that she would have another daughter (she already had Sylvia, Viridiana and Alejandra), but in 1969 the novelty arrived… “We were always pure old women and surprise! It was a boy. He moved us all. He was the first male in my family; all my children and even my granddaughter have given birth to all women. So at that time my daughters, Enrique, my mother and, of course, I were happy with him. Since he was born he became the darling of everyone”.

“They always give everything”

In her autobiography, published in 2016, Silvia Pinal describes her son as “funny, mischievous and restless.” She even revealed what he did for a living: “Since he discovered the computer he’s a computer genius because he composes electronic music, he’s also a DJ.” But according to his wife, he has never worked.

In some leaked audios a few weeks ago, Mayella Laguna, mother of Apolo Alejandro, the first male grandchild of Silvia Pinal, claimed that the pizzeria she opened with her husband was “his first” job. “They always give him everything, his rents fall from the sky, he doesn’t know what it really means to screw him, to have responsibilities. Then it doesn’t take long for him to get fed up (of the pizzeria), I hope he leaves it to me, what I want is to have a job and to have a place to live, I don’t ask for more,” the woman is heard saying while complaining to a friend.

She confirmed that the audios, released by the magazine TV Notes, they were real. She was heard saying that Luis Enrique did not give her money and that she felt “like a slave, worse than if she were in jail.” As if that were not enough, she mentioned that her sister-in-law Alejandra Guzmán was always under the influence of alcohol and that all the members of the dynasty were the worst.

After the scandal, and in the midst of Luis Enrique’s silence, she revealed that they wanted to blackmail her with the spread material, but that she was the one who spoke: “About a month ago they extorted me; they hacked my cell phone and saying they were going to get I didn’t pay attention to my intimate things to the media. If at any time I spoke ill of my husband, or of the Guzmán family, it was at some point of vulnerability, that I told a friend, like everyone in this life we ​​talk about what happens to us,” he replied to the program Today.

Mayela has been a key player in the scandals that Alejandra Guzmán’s brother has recently staged. She has confirmed information that, otherwise, would have remained in speculation in the face of the silence that the Pinal dynasty keeps.

In a statement granted to the program today, Mayela confirmed that the leak of the audios caused her separation from Luis Enrique, and said that although they live in different houses, they maintain a romantic relationship, “like boyfriends with a son.”

Testimonies muddy Luis Enrique

When frida sofia accused her grandfather Enrique Guzmán of abusing her when she was a child, she also stated that her uncle Luis Enrique is “whatever my mother sends him to do. If she tells him ‘say that Frida has this disorder, there he goes, he comes out and He says”.

“In the end, he’s a kept man. He doesn’t do anything,” the young woman told journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. “He gets into it hard,” she added, assuring that he has a drug addiction problem.

He also got into a crossfire with Mónica Barbán, the former administrator of his mother’s theater, accusing her of having tried to tarnish her image and of mismanagement of the business, which sparked a scandal over the diva’s inheritance.

But have you really never worked?

That Luis Enrique keeps a low profile is something that has been manifest for years, when he helped his sister Alejandra produce her first albums. He says that he is a musician, but he likes composing in a studio more than facing the public in constant concerts: “For me that rhythm of life is too heavy”, he has declared.

“I’m not one of the musicians who likes to perform on stage or feel the love of the public. I like the creative process, the studio, more. I’ve been working in the studio for more than 20 years, I was in Spain for so long working in the studio where Alejandra’s album was produced, I recorded an album by Paulina (Rubio), it was an incredible opportunity”, he mentioned a couple of years ago to First hand.

“Alejandra gave me asylum in her house and I put a small studio, then a post-production studio, I had the opportunity to work on television, make music. Now I’m working with an advertising agency,” he recalled.

The truth is that, as he himself has confirmed, he has already inherited assets from his mother with which he could live without working, such as an apartment in Altavista for which he receives rent. So perhaps, despite his low profile and that he is not really famous for singing or acting like his relatives, the fact that he has grabbed the spotlight recently is just an irremediable consequence of being part of one of the most famous and media families in Mexico. .

