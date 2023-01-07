Luis Fernando Camacho wrote a letter from prison in La Paz: he called for a “national struggle” against the government of Luis Arce

File photo of Luis Fernando Camacho in front of the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, after Evo Morales announced his resignation from the Presidency on Sunday, November 10, 2019 (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Through a letter written in a prison in La Paz, the governor of the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, the opposition Luis Fernando Camachodeclared this Saturday that the government Movement for Socialism (MAS) is in “its final moment” and called for a “national struggle” against the ruling party.

Camacho wrote a text from confinement that was read by one of his sons at a meeting of his party, Creemos, in a coliseum in the city of Santa Cruz, capital of the region of the same name.

“The MAS and the masismo are living their final moment. They no longer have a country project. They themselves are denounced for serious crimes, corruption and living with drug trafficking, “says the note.

The governor considered that “the only way” that the ruling party has “to combat” the opponents is with the persecution until they are imprisoned. “But the more violent they are, the less legitimacy they will have. That is the path of dictatorships, fill the jails with prisoners before coming to an end,” he said.

For Camacho, from the mobilizations of 2019 against a denounced electoral fraud in favor of the then president Evo Morales, the department of Santa Cruz, the most populated and economic engine of the country, assumed “the historical responsibility” of being a “bastion of the struggle for democracy.”

Demonstrators participate in a protest after the arrest of Camacho in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on January 2, 2023 (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

The opponent urged his supporters to make efforts to “seek bridges with all the democratic sectors of the country to confront” the MAS.

Too asked the officials of the Santa Cruz Governorate to be on “alert” because, in his opinion, the ruling party wants to consolidate a “coup d’etat” that began with his arrest, which he once again described as a “kidnapping.”

“I tell my people from Santa Cruz, you elected me as governor and you decide whether or not I should continue as governor,” he said, referring to the warnings from the National Executive of judicial processes if the lieutenant governor does not assume the functions of Camacho Regional, Mario Aguilera.

The opponent insisted that the country is at a “critical moment” due to internal conflicts in the MAS and a supposed “economic crisis” that the Government of Luis Arce is not reporting. “Our fight must be national because ultimately it is about saving Bolivia from the corrupt MAS dictatorship”concludes the letter.

The reading of the note was preceded by speeches by other Creemos leaders who expressed their support for Camacho.

Camacho enters the offices of the Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc) with plainclothes police officers on December 28, 2022 in La Paz (EFE/Javier Mamani)

The opponent was arrested on December 28 and preventively imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the highlands of La Paz within a process for the “coup d’état I” case related to the political crisis of 2019.

The ruling party points out that in 2019 there was a “coup” against Evo Morales and the opposition maintains that the protests that led to his resignation were due to fraud in his favor in the annulled elections of that year.

Before the protests in Santa Cruz after the arrest of the governorofficial sectors declared themselves in “emergency” and warned that they will not allow “another coup d’état”, in addition to ensuring that there is no “political persecution”, but that “justice” is sought for the events of 2019.

With information from EFE

