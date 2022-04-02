Luis Fernando Suárez analyzes the possible rivals of Costa Rica in the World Cup

Luis Fernando Suarez attended the raffle Qatar World Cup 2022 which took place today in Dohawhere it was confirmed that the winner of the Concacaf/Oceania playoff will fall into Group D, where they will be rivals of Spain, Germany and Japanweight opponents, but for that they must first overcome New Zealand.

“It’s a strong group two European teams have qualified, which will always be the favorites of the group, as well as a team Japanese What is it very agile, fast and disciplined, but we are always thinking with seriousness in our next match (New Zealand), in doing the right thing to classify, then logically you have to try harder to be the protagonistSuarez said from Qatar.

“You have to try the way to do look good in the group to the countryevery match like these is a nice opportunity to show the conditions, but also for this reasonand looking at the qualities of teams that we are going to face, is that we are going to demand ourselves in the preparation“, added the Colombian strategist.

In addition, the technical sent a message to the followers ticos: “I tell the fans that keep being cheerfulthat they support us as they have done, the group that keep unityto follow that strong mentality, because as a team you can achieve what they wantthat must be the constant working hard in their clubs and taking care of themselves”.

Costa Rica will face the playoff Qatar World Cup 2022 the next June 14th in view of New Zealand, in the repechage of Concacaf and Oceania which will be played in Doha to a single meeting, this will be at 9:00 local time and 12:00 Central America.