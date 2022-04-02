Sports

Luis Fernando Suárez analyzes the possible rivals of Costa Rica in the World Cup

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Qatar 2022

Luis Fernando Suárez spoke about the group that Costa Rica could play in the World Cup.

Javier Pineda

By Javier Pineda

Qatar 2022: Luis Fernando Suárez analyzes his possible rivals in the World Cup
© FedefootballQatar 2022: Luis Fernando Suárez analyzes his possible rivals in the World Cup
Javier Pineda

Luis Fernando Suarez attended the raffle Qatar World Cup 2022 which took place today in Dohawhere it was confirmed that the winner of the Concacaf/Oceania playoff will fall into Group D, where they will be rivals of Spain, Germany and Japanweight opponents, but for that they must first overcome New Zealand.

It’s a strong group two European teams have qualified, which will always be the favorites of the group, as well as a team Japanese What is it very agile, fast and disciplined, but we are always thinking with seriousness in our next match (New Zealand), in doing the right thing to classify, then logically you have to try harder to be the protagonistSuarez said from Qatar.

“You have to try the way to do look good in the group to the countryevery match like these is a nice opportunity to show the conditions, but also for this reasonand looking at the qualities of teams that we are going to face, is that we are going to demand ourselves in the preparation“, added the Colombian strategist.

In addition, the technical sent a message to the followers ticos: “I tell the fans that keep being cheerfulthat they support us as they have done, the group that keep unityto follow that strong mentality, because as a team you can achieve what they wantthat must be the constant working hard in their clubs and taking care of themselves”.

Costa Rica will face the playoff Qatar World Cup 2022 the next June 14th in view of New Zealand, in the repechage of Concacaf and Oceania which will be played in Doha to a single meeting, this will be at 9:00 local time and 12:00 Central America.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chelsea vs. Brentford – Match Report – April 2, 2022

9 mins ago

Gerrit Cole and Yankees rotation is intact for Major League Baseball Opening Day

20 mins ago

‘At times it’s undrivable’: Checo on his new car

32 mins ago

Mario Kempes gave his forecast for the match against the Mexican National Team

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button