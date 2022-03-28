Luis Fernando Suárez proud to lead Costa Rica and throws a dart at Manfred Ugalde after beating El Salvador in Cuscatlán

2022-03-27

after beating suffering 1-2 to El Salvador which does get at least the playoff at hands, Luis Fernando Suarez, coach of Costa Rica, He stated at a press conference that he has experienced stressful moments in this tie on his way to Qatar 2022.

He also provided some of the key points by which this Central American team has achieved 16 of 18 points in this second round of the tie.

“We have done a job well done, an excellent and great collaboration on the part of Unafutunconditional support from the Fedefootball. Afterwards, a mental disposition of the players to be able to achieve it, no one ever gave up on this, well… yes there was one, I think the most important thing is that they wanted to do this for the country”, said Suárez at the end of the game.

“It tastes good to me, everything has been done in a very correct way in this second lap, it seems to me that a great job has been done. Team work and commitment must be highlighted. I feel a deep pride in directing this great human group. Everything has been very stressful, but this makes us bigger. We have had some limitations, but that speaks well of the personality, ”he explained.