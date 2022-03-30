Luis Fernando Suárez thought he knew them all until he joined the Costa Rican National Team

How much did your day to day change after ratifying the playoff?

Nothing has changed, I’m still just as stressed and with the same means. I continue with the same routine, I go out early for a run and then I start to watch and study soccer situations. What yes, is that this experience has been of many teachings, because one believes that he knows everything and it is not like that. Even with the option of going to a third World Cup, this has been sobering.

[ La lucha de la Selección de Costa Rica del presente obligó a asomarse a la Selección de Costa Rica del futuro ]

”You learn to know where the bullets come from and to be calm, that when you win you have to handle it in the best way, without making a lot of noise and recognizing the people you should. I like it and the lesson I learn today is that the coach is not the most important thing in a team, it’s the players, despite the fact that one believes it.

“Today I am happy, because we all did the right things. The Federation, players, Unafut, teams and everyone; there is an important cohesion and it makes me happy”.

How do you face the challenge of achieving another classification?

It has always been special. When I went to a World Cup for the first time, I didn’t believe it until I experienced it. Then I wanted to go back and I did it with Honduras and when it was over, all I wanted was to go back. What I live today with Costa Rica I will be eternally grateful for and if I am now going to be in a third World Cup, but being in the entire tie is something that few do and I owe it to this country.

Would you like to lead the process with Costa Rica towards the 2026 World Cup?

It’s not a question for me, it’s for the president. I have an almost daily contract and I hope to last until December. One as a coach must arrive with a light suitcase and then fill it with experiences, and deliver everything. One must be very responsible and very professional and I have all this. I am aware that we are children of the results, but I live in the present and the only thing I manage as an obsession is that I want to go to the World Cup. After this, I don’t know what will happen.

The coach of the Costa Rican National Team, Luis Fernando Suárez, put the Ticos in the playoffs and affirms that he does not give up going directly to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Alonso Tenorio)

What speech is given to the players knowing that you have to score six goals to go straight to the World Cup?

We’ve scored 10 goals in 13 games and scoring six in one isn’t easy, although it happens sometimes. You have to keep your feet on the ground and the most important thing is to finish well. We talked about having a great second round and also that we always want to add all the points on a FIFA date; this is something that can be done today. Likewise, it is also a good option to give opportunities to young players and it would be gratifying for the future of Costa Rica.

What do you know about the yellow cards and what decision are you going to make?

We have not received a response from FIFA, so we do not know anything about this. We will look at the best option, the one that will help us the most to have something positive, either for this match or for the playoffs. We are going to wait a bit, but if we leave aside those who are yellow, I would see this as an opportunity, because there is no fear of putting others and it is good that we have players who experience what is a tie for the first time. .

Will the nine players who have yellow cards go to the bench?

I haven’t decided yet, but one of the situations that could happen is that he leaves aside some of those who have yellow cards. It is one of the issues that I deal with.

Is it the ideal game to place more young people, thinking about the yellow card issue?

Yes, it would look good. If there are opportunities, then one will always think that it is good for the boys to play with a full stadium, in a tie and against a highly qualified rival. It’s a dream to debut like this and it’s also a high demand, but you have to give them this chance.

How have you seen the evolution of the calls for the National Team?

It’s easy to answer. If we have had better results it is because we had an interesting evolution, but it is not over, there is much to be done. There is a rise in the football proposal, but it is not over and this is the best news. Then we’ll see if it gives us the space to finish what we want.

[ En la Selección de Costa Rica no renuncian a lo que se ve como un imposible ]

In total 25 players have had minutes for the first time in a tie with you. What must a player have to gain their trust and what must they do?

Each game is a world and is complex, but as a coach I must distinguish each world and see what works for me. I can’t say that there is a clear situation, like if he has a certain height or situations like that. I value it and there is a feeling that I have that tells me that it is fine around here and I pay attention to those butterflies that I feel in my stomach and make decisions.

”Then, the requirement for them is that they show their football and that they know who they represent, because if they represent the country, they have to give themselves fully and not only run, but be intelligent, have the desire and be convinced. This applies both to newcomers and those who have already accomplished something, because that inner fire of wanting to represent the country well must never end.

You never had to play a playoff. How do you take this game against the United States so that it serves for the playoff?

I can’t see it as preparation, but as the culmination of something that started badly and ended well. If in a given case, I put boys to debut, I expect the best from them and if they respond well, it gives one more alternatives, either for playoffs and then if we qualify for the World Cup.

I see it as a great opportunity, because a friendly match is not the same as if you are already eliminated and you don’t fight for anything. This game is in a party atmosphere, with all the people supporting and is worth three points in a tie, so all this can raise one player and lower others. You only realize this when you put them to play and if there is a nice opportunity for a debutant, this is it and hopefully the public understands all this”.

[ La Selección de Costa Rica tiene por delante clasificación épica o luchar contra Islas Salomón o Nueva Zelanda ]

There was a lot of talk about the generational change, but you made more than 10 young people under 23 debut. Is this the greatest legacy that you leave Costa Rica?

This is a matter of a lot of processes; one cannot award things. I don’t think that one is the father of either the great victory or the great defeat. In a selection, when talking about processes, you will always think that there is more to do and it happens that way, there is much to be done here. The Federation is delegated to command the development of soccer throughout the country, but although it is the head, it does not touch everything, it is a matter of the clubs.

Costa Rica was wrong about something, but I don’t know what it was. There is a gap between a generation like Keylor and Bryan and then there are two or three who are 27, 28 or 29 years old like Calvo and Joel, but then there is not much to choose from. For this, an accelerated process had to be done on some boys and that is why there is Anthony, Jewison and Brandon, who are 20 years old. Accelerating processes sometimes works and sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to risk it and there is no fear.

How to avoid falling into a relaxation?

They are not relaxed, they may think so, but no. I see them every day and they are with the same desire that they started this and it is not that they are like this now, but rather since a long time ago when the results were negative. They are aware of what can be gained and what is wanted. I have no complaints regarding the attitude that the footballers have had since I arrived