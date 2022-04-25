Luis Fernando Tena’s Guatemala thrashed El Salvador

With a Oscar Santis double, Guatemala thrashed El Salvador 4-0 this Sunday in a friendly duel held in San Jose, California.

the squad who directs the mexican Luis Fernando Tena dominated the game from the start and it was put in advantage thanks to a goal by Jose Morales at minute 25.

Santis took a free throw from the right and Morales took advantage of a defensive mistake to head to the net from the far post.

In it 38‘, santisthe great figure of the clash, was close to making it 2-0 with a free kick that grazed the crossbar.

Communications midfielder Yes celebrated the second goal Guatemalan in a withering counterattack directed by Alejandro Galindo in the minute 54.

Galindo sent a low serve to the area that Robin Betancourth let go for what Santis will shoot.

The 3-0 came in another backlash in which santis received the ball in three quarters of the court and threatened his defender several times until you reach the front of the area, and with his left foot he pierced the salvadoran goal.

Steven Robleswith a strong volley from outside the area placed the 4-0 definitive in the PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

this rout to the neighboring country andIt’s another hit for ‘La Selecta’That was far from a ticket for Qatar 2022 in the Concacaf Octagonal.

Guatemalafor its part, will play another friendly in America next Wednesday against Mexico in Orlando.

starting lineups

Guatemala: Ricardo Jerez – Stheven Robles, Gerardo Gordillo, Moisés Hernández, José Morales – Alejandro Galindo, Carlos Mejía, Rodrigo Saravia, Jorge Aparicio, Óscar Santis – Robin Betancourth. DT: Luis Fernando Tena

El Salvador: Kevin Carabantes – Lizandro Claros, Eduardo Vigil, Kevin Melara, Bryan Tamacas – Kevin Reyes, Isaac Portillo, Narciso Orellana, Bryan Landaverde, Jairo Henríquez – Cristian Gil. DT: Hugo Perez

