Luis Figo confident for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal legend Luis Figo has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s form and start to the season, and is confident he’ll be up to it when it comes to the World Cup.

Ronaldo has had a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign, having started just one game for Manchester United this season – a 4-0 loss to Brentford in August.

He came on as a substitute in Manchester United’s four-game winning streak, including against Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks, when his side are just three points off the top of the table.

There have been some doubts over his form ahead of the World Cup as Portugal rely heavily on him to score goals and will need him in time for world football’s showpiece event.

He said: “No one doubts the quality, delivery and professionalism of Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m sure he will perform at the World Cup in the best possible conditions, I don’t know what those conditions will be.

“But without a doubt, because of his quality and his great professionalism, I think Portugal can be confident about what they can give to the national team.”