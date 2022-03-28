Luis Fonsi and Becky G take the dance floor and make everyone dance at the Oscars with ‘Bruno’

Color and a spectacular staging of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made the attendees dance Oscar with a wide cast led by Luis Fonsi and Becky G.

The best-known theme of “Encanto” – which had just won the Oscar for best animated film – was one of the most outstanding musical moments of the gala with a choreography full of color and Latin rhythm.

Stephanie Beatrozthe voice of Mirabel, Mauro Castillo (Felix), Diane Guerrero (Isabella), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa) and Adassa (Dolores), participated in a number in which the interpreters mingled with the spectators while dancers climbed on some of the tables that surrounded the stage and where some of the edition’s nominees were.

Red, yellow, blue, green… the colors dominated the stage of the Dolby theater in the costumes of the singers and the dance troupe who performed a song that is the biggest hit of a Disney song since 1995.

The song, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, reached fourth place on the US Billboard Hot 100 list, which until now had only achieved “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, by Elton John for the movie “The Lion King” ( August 1994), and Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind” for “Pocahontas” (August 1995).

However, it has not been the song chosen by Disney to fight for the Oscars, but he preferred to opt for “Dos oruguitas”, a song also by Miranda but which is sung in Spanish in all versions of the film.

Check out the video of Luis Fonsi and Becky G performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars