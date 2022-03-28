Luis Fonsi and Becky G take the dance floor and make everyone dance at the Oscars with ‘Bruno’

James 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

Color and a spectacular staging of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made the attendees dance Oscar with a wide cast led by Luis Fonsi and Becky G.

The best-known theme of “Encanto” – which had just won the Oscar for best animated film – was one of the most outstanding musical moments of the gala with a choreography full of color and Latin rhythm.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Emma Watson: Does the actress throw a hint at JK Rowling?

Last Sunday the 75th BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) was held and it is still …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved