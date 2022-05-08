Luis Fonsi and his harsh childhood in the US: “It was a kind of segregation”

Luis Fonsi will open his heart in a personal interview with the Chilean program “De tú a tú”. In this conversation space, he will dialogue with the current animator of the Viña del Mar Festival, Martín Cárcamo, giving details of his family life, his childhood and his successes and pains. Even, in one of the advances available, will talk about his divorce with Adamari López.

In the episode that can be seen this Sunday on Channel 13, Luis Fonsi will also recount his first years after moving to the United States, when he was just a child. “It was not easy”he assured, to later explain that it was “another education system” and that he “spoke very little English.”

“They put me in a program called ESOL, a kind of intermediate process to learn English without falling behind in school. But we were in the back of school, like scolded children, and that shocked me a lot”, counted. This situation meant that the voice of “Despacito” could not meet many people and that “It was a kind of segregation.” “That was my seventh year and I had a really bad time,” the singer said.

Although a year later he was transferred to a normal school and the situation improved, he was unable to escape racism. “They bullied me a lot. Back then there were very few Latinos here, so racism was rampant. I was the little Latin, they told me: ‘Speak English, we are in America’. It was strong at the beginning, they told me a little about everything, “he recalled.

Already in high school, Luis Fonsi started dating an American girl, and when her mother saw a picture of them, she told her daughter, “You can’t date a Latino.” “We were going to go to a school event, I had my rented tuxedo and everything, and when mom told him this i had to go alone. Just because he was brown”said the Puerto Rican.