Luis Fonsi fulfills his commitment to music education

There are promises that are fulfilled and this Monday a representation of students from the Ernesto Ramos Antonini Free School of Music in San Juan celebrated the first installment of musical instruments donated by the singer Luis Fonsi and the foundation that bears his name.

The long-awaited return of the artist to the school’s headquarters in Hato Rey, after three months of having seen first-hand the needs they had there, caused an atmosphere of hubbub in the lobby. The excitement of seeing him, taking his autograph, getting a selfie or confessing their favorite songs to them, as some did, stopped the school day for a while. It was not be for lowerly.

Beyond the joy of being able to see it up close, there was gratitude from the director Magaly Rosario, from the teachers and from the students themselves, for giving them what are their basic tools for their training in the fine arts: instruments musicals. The singer-songwriter and his team gave the school violins, drums, trumpets, as part of a series of donations that will be made to meet the needs of both the teaching staff and the students. He also provided the service for a year to tune the pianos, something that had not been done for nearly two years.

The presence of the artist was a source of joy and excitement among the students. ( teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com )

“For me, music education was fundamental and that is why I am so committed to helping, not only through donations of instruments. This is a long process, it is not a single visit, it is to create awareness, it is to let the people of Puerto Rico know that we all have to unite to help the students.so that we continue to raise the name of Puerto Rico through music,” said Fonsi after the reception prepared by the Superior Choir and a group of guitars and cuatro.

The director highlighted the importance of this type of donation for the musical development of youth. “With this we can reinforce different disciplines that we teach here, and also help low-income students who do not have that instrument to be able to practice at home.and more so in these times of pandemic that students have been at home in a hybrid plan, that they need them,” said Rosario, without forgetting the need they have to reopen the theater, which has been closed for two years due to lack of air conditioning.

“We have closed the theater for two years, but the unit has arrived and we hope that soon we will be able to use it because that is the place where our students express themselves and where our school community meets to celebrate achievements,” said the school director.

Fonsi exhorted the students to resonate with the Puerto Rican cuatro, the guitars, the voices and the violins, and to “keep making the effort and putting the name of our land on high.”

For the multi-winner of Latin Grammy and Premio Lo Nuestro awards, his musical education since his childhood in Puerto Rico was “key”. For this reason, he called on influential personalities to unite to invest in the fine arts, since he is aware that the Government places them last on its list of priorities.

“It cannot be that in a country as beautiful as Puerto Rico, where so much music comes out, one goes to one of the most important music schools and the pianos are not in tune. It makes me ashamedhonestly”, he denounced, wearing a Luis Fonsi Foundation T-shirt with a quote from the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900): “Without music, life would be a mistake”.

I cannot rebuild the school alone, but I can help, I can make a plan to improve the musical experience of the students and continue investing in the future of music in Puerto Rico, and that is why we are here, so that they know that we are committed” – Luis Fonsi, singer-songwriter and philanthropist

He reiterated the importance and beauty of music as a flag before the world, something of which he has been the protagonist with the overwhelming success of the theme Slowly (2017) that he recorded together with Daddy Yankee, becoming an anthem at the time.

“When you travel the whole world and say you are from Puerto Rico, among all the nice things they say about our country, like the beach and sports, music is at the top of the list, and I think you have to raise your voice. Not among our Government, but among the influential people of our country and let us all join together to help the future and concentrate on continuing to invest in this area that is often forgotten”, he pointed out.

“I think that sometimes people do not realize the art that we carry in our veins, the rhythm that we have when we speak and that we have to continue cultivating and that it continues to grow so that, 20 years from now, when I can no longer climb up to sing ‘Despacito’, many more come after us”.

A school guitar ensemble and four dedicated a performance to the singer-songwriter. ( teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com )

Fonsi valued the interest and sacrifice of his parents for providing him with the resources to educate himself in music. He thus joined the Children’s Choir of San Juan. “Without my musical education, I wouldn’t have learned to write songs, even if I wasn’t where I am,” he said.

Among that generation that watches and follows him is the young Charmaily Olmeda, an eighth-grade student who is training on the violin instrument.

About his experience connecting with music, he commented that “I love it because music clears your mind very brutally and stress and all those things, music helps you control it”.

He recognized that there is a need for musical instruments in the school, especially for students who do not have the resources to own their own. “I am very happy that they are taking the school forward and that the school is being felt”stated in reaction to the donation from the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

For Alexis Caleb González Hernández, a sixth grade viola student, his instrument is synonymous with happiness.

“I didn’t know that the viola existed, but when I saw that the viola existed, I didn’t want to pick up the violin and I decided on the viola, because I liked the quality of the sound and it is comfortable when you pick it up, and it is very important to me today. day”said the minor with an emotion that seemed to overflow from his green eyes.

Luis Fonsi would continue the deliveries of instruments at the Juan Morel Campos Free School of Music in Ponce and Casa Pueblo in Adjuntas. He would then return to Miami, Florida, to continue preparations for his return to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico with the Noche Perfecta Tour on May 27 and 28.

“It’s been like three years since I’ve performed here, so it’s going to be a very special concert, a complete journey from the number one day of my career to today’s sun, and leave everything I have and more on that stage for that people know how grateful I am that they have accompanied me for so many years, “he anticipated.