Luis Fonsi has his resemblance in House of the dragon

We still have one episode of House of the dragon left to finish watching the first spin-off of Game of Thrones. This Sunday will see the closing of the production focused on the targaryen family hundreds of years before the events that we saw with Emilia Clarke What Daenerys Targaryen. With several ellipses throughout its episodes, few actors were in the entire initial season.

One of them looks a lot like the star behind “Slowly”, Luis Fonsi. At least that’s how they let him know on social networks, where he was tagged, mentioned and praised in all kinds of publications. Such was the amount of references that there were for Luis Fonsi that even the Puerto Rican singer himself had to go out and respond. Who is it about? of one of the most hated characters.

Apparently the resemblance of Luis Fonsi a Christopher Cole it is undisguisable. The character played by Fabien Frankel It is one of the most hated by fans of House of the Dragonespecially because of the way he let his aversion towards Rhaenyra Targaryens after being neglected and her leaving him for her uncle Daemon Targaryens. Thanks to this rejection of the fans, both Fonsi What Christopher Cole They became the sensation of the networks.

“How I hate you Luis Fonsi”wrote @Allison92830325 in your account Twitter. The publication was not long in reaching the eyes of the singer of “Heart in the suitcase”who decided to answer him. “When I take off my armor I am a good person”wrote the artist, in a publication that received almost 50 thousand likes and about four thousand retweets. Do you agree with the resemblance that was raised to Luis Fonsi in this spin-off of Game of Thrones?

+When will season 2 of House of the dragon come out

As we know, HBO already gave the go-ahead for House of the Dragon have your second season. The production managed to make the fans of Game of Thrones and what had been rumored since the beginning of the year became official: the episodes of the second installment of this spin-off had already been written and now it was time to sit down and shoot them. In this sense, taking into account the technical, visual and financial deployment of this production, everything points to the fact that we will not see any more episodes of House of the Dragon only until 2024.