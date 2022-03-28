Luis Fonsi performs “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars

Luis Fonsi hopes to contribute to “continue opening doors” for Latinos in the Anglo world with his performance at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Puerto Rican singer was invited to be part of the musical number of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the success of the animated film “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero, and another Latin music star, Becky G.

“For me it is a moment where we celebrate our culture and our language. We celebrate a country that I adore, Colombia, and I celebrate the composition of a great compatriot friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda”Fonsi said Saturday in a message to the AP hours before heading to the Dolby Theater for his second day of rehearsals.

“I feel privileged to sing on stage at the Oscars and to be able to accompany the cast of the film and my friend Becky G in this song that plays in my house every day,” said the Puerto Rican singer.

The nominee for “Encanto” for the Academy Award is the emotional “Dos oruguitas”, performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra, who will also sing it at the ceremony. Also written by Miranda, it is the first song in Spanish to compete for the award since “Al otro lado del río” from “Diarios de moto” won the statuette for Uruguayan Jorge Drexler in 2005.

On Friday, Fonsi posted on his social media photos of him with Yatra and Becky G posing outside their respective dressing rooms at Dolby.

“First day of rehearsals at the Oscars with colleagues that I respect a lot. How incredible to be here !!!”, he wrote in his Instagram post, congratulating Yatra and expressing that “we are all supporting you in this important moment”.

Fonsi told the AP that the invitation to participate in the gala came through the Academy: “They wanted to do something special with the song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’… I feel happy that they thought of me.”