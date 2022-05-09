Luis Fonsi spoke about his divorce process with Adamari López: “It’s a very delicate issue”

“A divorce is no fun for anyone”assured Luis Fonsiremembering his separation from Adamari Lopez. The Puerto Rican singer opened his heart on the Chilean program “De tú a tú”, where he spoke with Martín Cárcamo, current host of the Viña del Mar Festival.

Driver asked him if there was “something that hit you”, giving rise to Luis Fonsi giving details of his divorce. “Many people have gone through that… I don’t go into many details because it is a very sensitive issue, but doing it publicly is twice as difficult because one has personal pain and having to face up and ask you…”

Then, Luis Fonsi reflected on his private life and how difficult it is to protect it, “Because many times you want to talk.”

“I am a transparent guy, (…) I have nothing to hide, so I often talk more than I have to talk. But what I am going for is that many times one has to learn to protect that and over time I have learned”, he exposed. The voice of “Despacito” assured that “I’m also not a very mysterious person like to hide and if I find a photo that fills my heart, then I want to share it with my public”.

The divorce of Adamari López and Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi and Adamari López separated in 2009, at a very difficult time for the actress, who was battling breast cancer. Both met in Mexico in 2001 and a year later they made their courtship official.

In December 2004, the couple got engaged and two years later, specifically on June 3, 2006, they married at the San José de Caparra Church, in Puerto Rico.

Watch Luis Fonsi’s conversation referring to his separation from Adamari López