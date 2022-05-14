Luis Fonsi talks about his divorce process with Adamari López: “A divorce is not fun for anyone”

Luis Fonsi granted an interview to Martín Cárcamoa famous television host of Chilean origin. They spoke for the cameras of the program “De Tú a Tú”. In this interview, the Puerto Rican dared to give statements about his divorce and separation with Adamari Lopez.

During the interview, he said phrases about this process such as: “A divorce is not fun for anyone.” Referring to the fact that this situation was experienced like a real blow in his life. Let us remember that the relationship between Fonsi and Adamari was always seen, by the press and the public, as idyllic. The two seemed made for each other. And they were something like “the golden couple” of Puerto Rico, since both are originally from that country.

Fonsi in his conversation with Martín stressed that the hardness of this process, which many people have probably experienced, lies in the fact that everything becomes very public, when perhaps it should be kept private. However, being figures from the entertainment world this makes it truly impossible.

“Many people have gone through that… I don’t go into many details because it’s a very sensitive issue,” he said about his divorce with Adamari López. Let us also remember that the Puerto Rican is one of the most beloved and popular women on television. “But doing it publicly is doubly difficult because one has personal pain and having to face up and ask you…”, highlighted the singer-songwriter.

Fonsi also admits to having a problem and that is that he considers himself a transparent person, which sometimes gets him into trouble because he ends up saying more than he should: “I am a transparent guy… I have nothing to hide, so many times I talk more than I have to talk“.

Currently he considers that part of himself has not changed, that is, he is still honest. What he has improved on is in the process of protecting himself better and not giving too much information about his private person.

The singer also recalled that during his separation process he met his current wife and mother of his children, the Spanish model Águeda López. About how he came to fall in love with her, he said: “I was beginning to dare, to go out and meet, at a very crazy time in my life. Where on one hand I said ‘don’t start falling in love again’, and on the other hand I said ‘it’s just what I need’“.

You can see the full interview here:

