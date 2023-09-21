Luis Galli, the only Peruvian who has danced with Jennifer Lopez: he smells delicious and is magnetic Writer IMP Entertainment Stories | shows

There are many shortcuts on the road to happiness, some straight, direct, paved or full of potholes. But it’s the conviction, the love for what you want and feel, that doesn’t make you faint. louis galley He is also an actor. Advocate, COMMUNICATOR, Author And he has one luxury in his life: He has danced with Jennifer Lopez. A story full of art, with touches of literature and reactions that invite you to philosophize.

You are the only Peruvian who has danced with Jennifer Lopez

It smells delicious and when I made this, I didn’t wash my shirt for three months, ha ha.

Is this being imposed?

Magnetic, charismatic.

Did he treat you well?

Super nice. He kept smiling all the time.

How did that opportunity arise?

A friend asked me to audition for a program where she was going to be a guest.

Luis Galli, the only Peruvian who has danced with Jennifer Lopez

How many went to the casting?

more than 850 actor.

And were you left among them all?

The group was reduced by the time he was selected. He had to ask her a question and ask her to dance.

Did you gladly accept?

Yes and he was surprised that I knew this topic.

Did you see him again?

I was an extra in the movie’singer‘Joe’s about life hector lavo and was a hero Marc Anthony, I greeted him and he responded very kindly.

i will praise you

Ahead

The mentality of artists is more modern than that of other creatures.

give me an example.

I won’t let my wife kiss another man, even if it’s in fantasy

This is already jealousy, but I understand that it is difficult to accept this as part of your job.

So do you agree with me?

Artists are those who created new trends in the urbanization of New York or London. They had to go to central locations where they had to go to showcase their work.

And what was the result?

Two or three and even four start living in the same apartment. Thus, payment becomes more comfortable for them. This also happens in our country.

Did you graduate as a lawyer?

Yes, and I worked in a bank in the center of Lima, I was robbed three times, I went to the Palace of Justice, the morgue.

were you happy?

I didn’t know what happiness was.

Then comes the writer

For me, writing is cathartic.

Are you disciplined when writing or do you let inspiration take over?

I prefer the second, although both are necessary.

When you write, do you unleash your ‘inner demons’?

It frees me.

Have you taken revenge for unrequited love?

Yes.

What else?

You force the other party to pay for what you suffered.

Did anyone complain to you about why you used their story for your stories?

On the contrary, he said to me: ‘How is it possible that this is not in your statement?

What is your reaction?

Yes, you are, but you don’t realize it.

And now you present us with a new task

It is said’kucho jungle‘It tells a beautiful story of struggle, solidarity and friendship between a group of animals who see their environment affected by deforestation; It also addresses the importance of taking care of the world we live in based on respect.

Will the book be staged?

This September 23rd and October 11th in Lima at the Starr Hall Foundation of the New School University NYC.

Now tell me what is happiness?

It’s about being comfortable with yourself.