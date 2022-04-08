Luis García explodes against Javier Hernández

Hernández is no longer taken into account by Martino

April 08, 2022 12:19 p.m.

The Mexican team not going through its best moment under the command of Gerardo Martino. The lack of play has been one of the main problems for the “Tata” team, who despite that, managed to get a direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022. And not only that, but thanks to a combination of results, Mexico achieved second place in the Concacaf octagonal.

More news from the National Team:

The first player to go up to the World Cup with El Tri, without deserving it, according to Luis García

But it seems that this did not help much, because the “Tri” had one of the most complicated groups in the World Cup. Mexico will have to face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. That means that the Argentine helmsman must bring his best weapons if he wants to give a great presentation.

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team

This is where another of the criticisms for Martino comes from, as many accuse him of not taking players who are at their best level to summon those who are to his liking or for other reasons. Within this problem, the position of the striker stands out, Well, Raúl Jiménez is not going through his best moment, the same case of Henry Martín and Rogelio Funes Mori.

This is where the figure of Javier Hernandez. Various analysts are crying out for the current LA Galaxy player to be called up, since he is scoring goals in the MLS. However, also It has some detractors, as is the case of Luis García, who finally dared to talk about this issue.

Luis García is not impressed with Hernández

Being the top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team, the figure of Javier Hernández will always be present for the National Team, but that does not seem to matter to Luis García, who assured that the former Manchester United does not make a difference.

The “Doctor” attacked Hernandez

“With Hernández, without Hernández we are on the same level. Now it turns out that Hernández is our Maradona, our Pelé, no! He is an average center forward who has not made us go further”, expressed the “Doctor” in a broadcast of The Protagonists.

“He is a player who has already been to several World Cups and who has not made us reach the eighth game either. So let’s stop the hand”, joked the former striker of the Mexican National Team in relation to the number of matches in a World Cup tournament.

Javier Hernández at the World Cups

The “Chicharito” has participated in three World Cups. The first was in South Africa 2010, where he made two annotations; the first in the 0-2 win against France and the other in the 3-1 loss against Argentina.

Later he attended Brazil 2014, where he only scored in a 3-1 victory over Croatia. However, he had a dismal performance against Cameroon in the first game, missing a clear shot on goal.

Russia 2018 was Hernández’s last World Cup

In Russia 2018, Juan Carlos Osorio gave him the opportunity to play the tournament. Although he was present on the scoreboard with a goal in the 2-1 win over South Korea, the incredible mistakes in the game against Germany are more remembered, where he compromised the victory of Mexico on some occasions.

More news from the National Team:

Hugo Sánchez and the reason why Mexico would fail with Martino in Qatar