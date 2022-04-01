Luis García Postigo mocks Ricardo Peláez for “the comic and absurd” of his press conference in Guadalajara

Luis García Postigo, a former Chivas player and current television analyst, did not have any kind of compassion when qualifying the untimely reappearance of the manager of Club Deportivo Guadalajara: Ricardo Peláezduring a video press conference, in which ratified the technical director Marcelo Michel Leaño until the end of this Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX and referred to other topics of interest in the fold.

The sports director of the Sacred Flock appeared on Wednesday afternoon at a video press conference in Verde Valle, something he had not done since December 2021 and when extended Leaño’s cycle on the rojiblanco bench, which he repeated on this occasion. In addition, he referred to the current negotiations for the renewal of the contracts of striker Alexis Vega and goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño. An intervention that was harshly criticized.

The criticized reappearance of Peláez before the press, coincidentally the same day that the Mexican National Team faced El Salvador in the capital to seal their ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022spread to heavy voices on television screens and social networks, as was the case of “Doctor” Luis García, who referred to the event on his personal Twitter account and described that “Chivas’ press conferences have long ranged between the comical and the absurd. And then we wonder why they have been stuck in the swamp for so many years. Dear mommy!“.

García Postigo’s publication was answered by the reporter for Azteca Deportes in the Perla Tapatia: Omar Villa, who defended the reappearance of Peláez before public opinion and challenged him by commenting that “If they talk they don’t think so, if they don’t talk ‘they hide’. I would call them transparency exercises and openness that serve for fans to know answers to the concerns they express“. What the former striker answered emphatically when indicating that “when you don’t have anything to say, (Christian) Martinoli says it well: ‘Shut up, Doctor’. Start applying it to your daily life, you talk more than you listen. AND pass the advice on to the singing boys of your great team“.

Given the insistence of the reporter Omar Villa to extend the exchange of tweets, García Postigo recommended that for “the next brilliant press conference of his team on the block will be to announce that the next match will be played with 11 footballers“. Referring in a burlesque tone to the obvious things that Ricardo Peláez expressed during his speech at the video press conference in Verde Valle.

