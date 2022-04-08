Luis García questions the true level of Chicharito Hernández

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.04.2022 17:30:00





Luis Garcia He has not mincing words. Today’s sports analyst Aztec Sports ruled on the non-convocation of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to Mexican teamwhere even everything indicates that he will not be with him Tri in it Qatar World Cup 2022.

However, true to form, Luis García considered that the Mexican National Team will not miss out on much if it doesn’t lead to CH14 a qatareven mentioned that the Galaxy striker is far from being Pelé or Maradona so that you can contribute something different to the team Tata Martino.

What did Chicharito Hernández do according to “Doctor” García?

“With Hernández, without Hernández we are on the same level. Now it turns out that Hernández is our Maradona, our Pelé, no! He is a normal center forward who has not made us go further”, began his comment on Doctor García, who began to stir even more remembering that Hernandez has already gone to others World Cups and nothing different has happened.

“He is a player who has already been in several world cups and who has not made us reach the eighth game either”, he added Garcia during an intervention in the program The protagonists.

He prefers Raúl Jiménez to CH14

Luis Garcia He also held on his social networks a little debate with David Faitelsonwho insisted that currently CH14 he is the best striker he has Mexicoa situation that the former Pumas soccer player does not believe is the case.

“No dear David Faitelson, the best 9 in the country is by far Raúl Jiménez. Hugs and kisses,” he replied. Garcia from your Twitter account.