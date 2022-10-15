Luis Gerardo Méndez recalled the most difficult challenge he faced when he arrived in Hollywood
Luis Gerardo Mendez has positioned himself for more than five years as one of the most popular actors in entertainment in Mexico, his arrival to stardom came in 2013 thanks to his leading role in We the noble. In addition to what gained popularity by bringing to life savior churches in the series of Netflix, Club of Ravens.
Due to his notorious presence in front of the cameras, Méndez earned the right to preferentially choose the productions, as he made it known during an interview with Roberto Martínez where he narrated that he no longer had to look for the castings, but that they they were looking for
However, to continue growing personally as an actor, he had to move to the United States to win bigger and better roles, but as expected, the change of context was complex for the now 40-year-old interpreter.
“Working in the United States was very difficult for me. I did 200 auditions in which they told me: ‘No thanks or not even a call back’, before doing murder mysterywhen I already in Mexico did not audition for anything, everything was an offer, ”recalled the also Mexican producer.
Later, Luis Gerardo acknowledged that his arrival in the US market was positively diminished thanks to his performances in We the noble Y ravens clubbut he began to lose papers, since he realized that he had problems with his pronunciation.
This fact, of speaking a language other than their mother tongue It discouraged the actor from Aguascalientes a little, however, he found a way to overcome that disadvantage.
“There came a time when I said: ‘This is probably not for me,’ until I went to this course where they teach you how to audition and I realized that what I was doing wrong is that since my English is not my mother tongue, when there was a word that I didn’t know how to pronounce, my stupid* trick was to say the word softer,” he recalled.
It was not until 2003 when Luis Gerardo had the opportunity to make his television debut playing a secondary role in Thief of Hearts. His first appearance on the big screenandgaria the next year on tape Pilgrim Saints (2004).
However, not it was until 2013 when he consolidated himself in the Mexican acting scene with the character of Javier Noble in the film We the noble (2013) by Gary Alazraki. Since then, Luis Gerardo demonstrated his enormous talent in dramatic art.
From that moment the Mexican interpreter managed to position himself in the taste of the Mexican population. Already in 2019 as a consolidated actor, he gave life to Cantinflas in his bioseries in 2014.
He later achieved his dream of headlining a Hollywood production as a producer and also starred in the original film for Netflix, Mystery on board (2019) with two of the most important movie stars in the US, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
