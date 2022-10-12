Luis Gerardo Méndez when he worked with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Digital Millennium

The Mexican Luis Gerardo Méndez has been very active in terms of interviews, since the series that premieres with Netflix called Belascoaran has drawn public attention. Taking advantage of the good moment that the actor is going through, he was invited to the podcast of the influencer Roberto Martínez.

Luis Gerardo’s chapter is currently in the place number 6 trending within YouTube because the actor shared many anecdotes about him and his professional career. between the stories recounted the time he had the opportunity to work alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerboth internationally well-known actors.

The native of Aguascalientes had this experience in the filming of the movie murder mystery what did it mean the first most important project in which Luis Gerardo Méndez participated in the United Statesaccording to what the actor shared, he got the role of Juan Carlos Rivera based on a hard selection process full of auditions.

the actor of We the noble recounted how his first day of recording in the American film was and how it was that imposed his work to remove the ideas that can suddenly spoil his performance as an actor.

“The first day I get to the set to film, which is Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, the other 10 actors, Luke Evans, pure actors who were monsters, they were like the olympics of comedythey were all rockstars from their countries.”

Luis Gerardo admitted that he felt very nervous when he had to do his first scene and that the fear of not being wrong was a thought that constantly haunted his head, something that dissipated when he remembered the preparation of 15 years that support it.

“Our craft on set is the same and It is very nice to see that all of us who were there relate to each other in the same way. with that, whether you’re Australian, or Japanese, or North American. So there you connect and demystify this ‘ah, Hollywood’ thing, well, what is Hollywood? what is it?, nothing, it is the same, with more money.”

