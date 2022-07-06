Luis Gilberto Murillo, about to be Colombia’s ambassador to the US, what is missing for the decision?

President-elect Gustavo Petro revealed in the last few hours that he already has the Colombian ambassador in Washington in mind, one of the most important diplomatic appointments due to the relevance of good relations with that country.

According to the new president, in an interview with The Was had been surveyed for a few months, Luis Gilberto Murillo would be the ideal person for that role, however, there are some complications that have caused the decision to not be announced yet.

The main one is that Murillo has US nationality and, therefore, according to the regulations of that country, he could not hold the diplomatic position.

The former governor of Chocó is between a rock and a hard place. As SEMANA was able to confirm with sources close to Murillo, he is analyzing the situation with his family, since it is not a simple decision. To hold office, he would have to renounce his American identity.

Murillo is in Washington these days, a city in which he moves like a fish in water, since he manages good relations with important political leaders and different sectors of that country. Precisely, that is one of the main reasons why Petro wants him in office.

This magazine learned that Petro and Murillo agreed to talk in the coming days, or perhaps hours, to define what decision he will make. The offer, As Petro acknowledged, it is already on the table and basically everything depends on the former governor if he is willing to give in on that point.

The former governor of Chocó was Sergio Fajardo’s vice-presidential formula in the campaign, but for the second round he decided to support Gustavo Petro. At some point, Murillo was invited to join the Centro Esperanza Coalition, but for various reasons he did not join. At that time, he acknowledged that people close to Petro were also looking for him from the Historical Pact.

Even at that time, in some public statements, Petro spoke that if he won he wanted a “black and democratic” ambassador in Washington. an invitation that many interpreted as being addressed to Murillo.

“I spoke with many people from the Historical Pact at that time who were very close to Gustavo Petro and I also heard press information about what was said in the offers that were on the side of the Historical Pact, very kind comments. I have a very cordial relationship with Gustavo Petro and obviously there are many in the Historical Pact,” Murillo acknowledged to SEMANA.

The former governor’s resume also weighs in that he is part of the prestigious Martin Luther King program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In February of this year, when he announced that he wanted to aspire to the Presidency, he explained that according to his experience it is necessary to make “deep reforms” in the Foreign Ministry, for example, he proposed an in-depth census of the Colombian diaspora. In the case of relations with the United States, he commented that the community in the south of the state of Florida has told him that more attention is needed from the country.

Murillo has had different meetings with important groups in the United States, for example, he has talked with businessmen from different sectors and political leaders, especially from the Democratic Party, who supported President Joe Biden in the campaign, so he would have a way to approach the government of that country.

He has said that he has discussed with them the possibility that this administration provide greater support to Colombia, for which he has also spoken with people from the United States Congress. As he mentioned, that country has a special interest in relations between the two nations and in working together.

Murillo, in addition to having good relations with influential people in the United States and having been a former governor of Chocó, was also Minister of the Environment for Juan Manuel Santos and director of Codechocó.