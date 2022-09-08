Luis Gilberto Murillo takes office as ambassador to the United States – Government – Politics

Luis Gilberto Murillo He was sworn in this Wednesday afternoon as the new Colombian ambassador to the United States.

He did it in the Narino Palacewhere the president Gustavo Petro He spoke of the need to build a new agenda between Bogotá and Washington, which goes beyond the fight against drugs.

That is why the head of state said that the vision of the USA about “his conduct in Colombia, failed, in my opinion, and jointly building the lands of peace”.

Petro He added that another of the key issues in the relationship with the North American country is to work together to prevent the burning of the Amazon rainforest.

Thus, he spoke of the need to build a new agenda with this country. And the task must be done Murillo“It is a task that has to do with saving the human species. I chose a person of African descent, because the United States has a good part of its population of African descent, because the same language is spoken, because it is the same root.”

“This chapter is beginning, which I believe will bring very good news, especially with the strengthening of peace,” concluded Petro in his speech on the inauguration of the new ambassador.

