Luis Gilberto Murillo, the former governor of Chocó who is now ambassador to the United States | Today news

A scholarship granted by Icetex led Murillo to study at the University of Moscow, where he graduated as a mining engineer with a master’s degree in Engineering Sciences. Photo: Jose Vargas

Luis Gilberto Murillowho was appointed by Gustavo Petro as ambassador of Colombia in the United States, he completed his university career in Russia, was governor of Chocó at the age of 31 (being one of the youngest to hold that position) and went through the World Bank, after being the victim of a kidnapping that led him to take refuge in USA with his family. Throughout his career as a public servant, he has worked with Antanas Mockus and Sergio Fajardo, whose vice-presidential ticket he was for the recent elections.

A scholarship granted by Icetex led Murillo to study at the University of Moscow, where he graduated as a mining engineer with a master’s degree in Engineering Sciences. When he returned to the country in 1993, he was the director of the Chocó Development Corporation (Codechocó) and, some time later, he came to Bogotá to work in the Antanas Mockus mayor’s office, where he was in charge of planning and budget of the Administrative Department of the Environment of Bogotá (DAMA), between 1995 and 1997.

We suggest: Petro appointed Luis Gilberto Murillo as Colombian ambassador to Washington

It was in 1998 that he became governor of Chocó for the first time, a position in which he proposed a state reorganization, as well as pioneering the creation of a Secretariat for Ethnic Affairs and opening the region’s Environmental Development Office. Two years later, in 2000, he was kidnapped by paramilitaries, a fact that forced him to leave the country and take refuge in the United States. There he joined the Lutheran World Relief International Cooperation Agency, where he worked as an international policy analyst. Later, he held the position of Vice President of Operations for Phelps Stokes, a foundation for the development of Latin American and African communities. There he designed economic and social development and leadership programs for the region.

At that time, when he lived in the United States, he served as a reviewer for the World Bank and an external consultant for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He was also part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In 2011, with the endorsement of the Cambio Radical party and after several years of work in Washington, Murillo won the election for governor of Chocó for the second time. However, after a year and a half in the position, he retired after an alleged disciplinary sanction. Thus, in June 2013, the Council of State declared his election invalid because in 1997 he had already been sentenced by the Superior Court of Quibdó (Chocó) for having allocated an alleged millionaire sum to fix a school, when he He was director of Codechocó. In 2012, Murillo left the Government. However, in 2015 he was acquitted by the Quibdó Court for the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures, which allowed him to be Minister of the Environment between 2016 and 2018.

You may be interested in: Fake news: the pope emeritus, Benedict XVI, has not died

Some time after leaving the governorship, Santos appointed him director of the Presidential Program for the Afro-Colombian Population and in 2014 appointed him coordinator of “Todos Somos Pacífico”, an ambitious plan to redeem the peoples of the Colombian Pacific region, with an emphasis on Buenaventura, Tumaco, Guapi and Quibdó, cities historically burdened by state abandonment, the corruption of their rulers and the armed conflict, not only in what has to do with the actions of the guerrillas, but also with that of criminal gangs and drug trafficking .

More recently, Murillo had planned to run for the Presidency for the Colombia Renaciente party. However, he abandoned that intention and decided to accept being Sergio Fajardo’s vice-presidential formula. Although he did not achieve this task, Gustavo Petro made him part of his new government, appointing him as the new ambassador of Colombia in Washington.

I thank the President-elect @petrogustavo for this designation. It is a great responsibility to lead bilateral relations with the US.

From there we will work to strengthen the paths of Peace and call for joint work to bring greater prosperity to our nations https://t.co/RHc7nVzyov – Luis Gilberto Murillo (@LuisGMurillo) July 12, 2022

👀🌎📄 Have you already heard about the latest news in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.