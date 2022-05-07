Luis Lacalle Pou | The president of Uruguay separates from his wife, Lorena Ponce de León | WORLD

the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pouand his wife, Lorena Ponce de León, agreed to separate after 22 years of marriage, although the spouse will continue to lead the government program she leads.

As confirmed to Efe by sources from the Presidency Uruguayanthe president and ponce de leon, who have three children and since the beginning of the mandate, on March 1, 2020, they lived together in the presidential residence of Suárez and Reyes, they decided to end the relationship.

After hearing the news, comments and posts of various kinds about the separation began to circulate on social networks, while Lacalle Pouwho has not yet made a statement, maintains the phrase in the header of his Twitter profile “Married to loli ponce de leon”.

However, who, despite the fact that the figure does not legally exist in Uruguay, also maintains in his profile on this network the label “first lady”, will continue to lead the programsowing”, a Presidency project that is committed to promoting entrepreneurship.

Luis Lacalle Pou, his wife Lorena Ponce de León and their children Manuel, Luis Alberto and Violeta attend his campaign closing rally in Canelones, Uruguay, on October 23, 2019, ahead of the general elections on October 27. / AFP / EITAN ABRAMOVICH

Forest technician and garden designer by profession, Ponce de León has had, since her role in “Sowing”, certain protagonism, since he even participated in an official trip to Dubai (United Arab Emirates), where he inaugurated the program’s premises within Expo Dubai 2020.

According to the president during an interview in 2019, prior to the second round of the elections in which he was elected in November of that year, the couple went through a separation in 2011, when they lived in different houses for four months.

The couple had gone through a difficult process, because the desire to be parents did not materialize, until finally a successful fertility treatment resulted in the birth by in vitro fertilization of their twin children Luis Alberto and Violeta, who were later joined the third, Manuel.

About them, Lacalle Pou He then said that, in part because of the character “liberal” of his wife, are “much better children” of what he was to his parents, who, he says, raised him together but from different roles and with his mother as the main breadwinner.

A lawyer by profession, and born on August 11, 1973 (48 years old), Lacalle Pou is the second son of the former president of Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera (1990-1995) and former senator Julia Pou.