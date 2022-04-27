Luis Lara Jaramillo is appointed Minister of Defense after the departure of Luis Hernández | Policy | News

On Tuesday night, President Guillermo Lasso by executive decree appointed General Luis Lara Jaramillo in passive service as the new Minister of Defense.

Lara will occupy the place that Luis Bolívar Hernández left hours before when he presented his resignation, where he stated that he complied with the policies imposed by the Government: “with dedication and along the path that I have believed is the correct one to bring the Armed Forces to the service of the highest interests of the country.

Luis Hernández leaves the Ministry of Defense

“His career at the service of Ecuadorians reflects his professionalism. I fully trust his positive contribution to the country’s security”, Lasso said about the new Minister of Defense.

Lara Jaramillo will be the third Minister of Defense during the government of Guillermo Lasso after the departure of Fernando Donoso and Hernández.

In 2019 he was appointed head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces during the government of Lenín Moreno and dismissed from his position on May 24, 2021 by the current administration.

Luis Lara Jaramillo was born in Macará. He participated in the Cenepa conflict in 1995 where he was declared a national hero. He was decorated with the War Merit Cross. (I)