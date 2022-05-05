Luis Malagón does not shrink and sends a message to Cruz Azul

The Necaxa Rays They want to play the league again in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguefacing the Cruz Azul Machine as a visitor in the action corresponding to the playoff phase.

The goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon He stated in an exclusive interview for the newspaper ‘Marca Claro’, that within the group he knows that he can beat the Celestes and even more so in a match that is win-win to advance to the league.

“At the end of the day, soccer is a toss-up, the first can beat 18, so at the end of the day, no matter how powerful Cruz Azul may be, we have to trust in what we are. It is in our hands to be able to change that situation.” , he expressed.

Despite having a Clausura 2022 tournament from less to more, the Mexican goalkeeper recognized that the Rayos del Necaxa are fortunate to be able to continue in the race for the Liga MX title and to be able to face a team of hierarchy like the Cruz Machine Blue.

“I think there is still a lot to do, we deserve it. We are facing a very complicated team like Cruz Azul, which has the power to be great and we aspire to qualify so that things go well for us,” he commented.

