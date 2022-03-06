Luis Miguel has a record on Spotify that Bad Bunny has not yet managed to overcome

As many will know, bad bunny is one of the most outstanding artists of recent times, positioning himself as the most listened to in the world for two years in a row in Spotify. However, the Puerto Rican is still not able to break the record recently set by Luis Miguel, who was crowned the first Latino to have 266 songs with more than a million views each on the streaming platform.

It was through social networks that the Mexican artist shared the good news with his audience. And it is that, although the monthly number of listeners between bad bunny (46 million) and Luis Miguel (10 million) is vastly different; the prolific career of the sun It puts him one step ahead of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player.

With more than 40 years of career and almost 30 study materials, Luis Miguel being one of the most important Spanish-speaking interpreters of all time. He has won more than 120 awards in a personal capacity and is the youngest singer to receive a grammys, at 14 years of age, and also the youngest Latin artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk, at 26 years of age. Throughout his career he has sold more than 100 million records.

Even though five years have passed since the last record release of Luis Miguel (‘Mexico forever’2017), the artist’s catalog experienced a considerable increase in listeners after the broadcast of the three seasons of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ on Netflix. Since then, the public has been asking for more new music of the sunAnd it looks like that wish is about to come true.

It was recently revealed that Luis Miguel He is already working on a new album made up of unreleased songs and some renewed versions of his hits from yesteryear. The producer will collaborate on the album (which would serve to commemorate his 40 year career) Kiko Cibrian and the composer Carlos Macias.

On Spotify, the five most listened to songs by Luis Miguel are: “Now you can leave” (378 million streams), “The unconditional” (318 million), “Until you forget me” (233 million), “Guilty or not” (221 million) and “The half turn” (170 million).