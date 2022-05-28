Luis Miguel has in his garage the most elegant car in the world, meet him!

The singer Luis Miguel 52 years old knew how to be one of the great international stars of Latin music. He started in the industry from a very young age with the encouragement of his father, Luis Rey, from the moment he stood in front of a microphone, he never stopped.

Luis Miguel He has more than four decades of experience in the world of music and although he is currently quite far from the stage, both his songs and his bioseries ‘Luis Miguel, the series’ available on Netflix give him royalties to continue increasing his fortune.

throughout the years Luis Miguel He gave himself every taste and did not skimp on luxuries when it came to investing the money he earned with his songs and shows around the world. It is known that the artist likes parties, yachts, the good life and also collectible cars.

That’s why, Luis Miguel He has the most expensive car in the world stored in his garage and despite the fact that it has had repossessions and financial ups and downs, he still has it. It is a black Rolls Royce Phantom that is valued at approximately 400 thousand dollars.

Luis Miguel. Source: Terra archive

The luxurious vehicle Luis Miguel It has, among other things, a 6-liter V13 engine, 5.76 meters long, state-of-the-art equipment inside, electric and heated seats, upholstered in leather and hands-free access and starting. A few years ago he had it in dispute with his former manager William Brockhaus, but he managed to keep it.