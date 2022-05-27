Luis Miguel is captured dining in an exclusive Miami restaurant and wearing a makeover

Just a few days ago, Luis Miguel drew attention to being captured in an “exclusive Miami shopping center”, where he arrived completely alone without his usual entourage of bodyguards.

There was even talk of the possibility that the celebrity was in ruins because despite trying a large number of lotions on that site, he apparently ended up without taking any.

Now, new images of the ‘Sun’ have emerged again, and in these, the famous was captured in an exclusive restaurant in the city of Miamicalled Fire.

Screenshot | The famous would be recording a new music video.

As announced by the program Gossip No Like, andThe singer is in that city since these days he will record a video of one of the musical themes that is about to be released.

The famous would be staying in one of the most luxurious hotels in Miami, Florida, despite the fact that it is said that his fortune is not the same as it was a few years ago.

“Luis Miguel is in Miami because he is going to record his new video there, he would have been seen at the Faena hotel, which belongs to an Argentine, and at the Fuego restaurant, which is very expensive,” said Javier Ceriani.

Screenshot | The singer was captured with a new image.

In the Youtube program, in addition, cThey shared the video in which the singer is seen having dinner accompanied by a group of friends and later, one of the photos that was taken on the site.

The singer looks much more delicate than he did a few years ago, he can even be seen with a new “look” in which a kind of fringe stands out on his forehead.

Luis Miguel still has no contact with his children

For some years, Luis Miguel would have moved away from the children he had with Aracely ArámbulaHowever, it was recently revealed that the famous hopes that the singer will look for them at any time.

As announced by Alex Kaffie in the program Sale el Sol, Aracely Arámbula would always have spoken well of Luis Miguel before his children, who know the kind of star his father is.