Luis Miguel paid 80 thousand dollars to be close to this actress

Luis Miguel He is one of the most important personalities in Mexico. Her talent and beauty led her to establish herself as one of the great emblems of the country in the world of entertainment. But she is also one of the most scandalous and controversial personalities. This time we are going to count the day paid about 80 thousand dollars to be close to an actress.

It is well known that Luismi fell in love with any woman and had a large number of girlfriends throughout his youth. This time we are going to tell when he paid a fairly large sum of money to be close to a woman with whom he was in love. This is Adela Noriega, who from an early age established herself in the world of entertainment thanks to her beauty.

Thanks to her smile and sculptural body, Noriega ended up stealing the heart of the idol of the 80s. What no one expected was that he was willing to pay more than 1.5 million pesos to be close to her.

The history

It is said that the singer asked her work team to look for her to star in one of her videos. To be more accurate “Palabra de honor”, which was recorded in 1984. The story became known thanks to the YouTube channel Línea de Tiempo, where you can read that his obsession led him to pay that amount.

“They say that so much was the obsession of the Sun for her to have in the video clip, that she They came to pay around 80 thousand dollars for their participation. Another of the theories that exist around this story is that the song was dedicated to the Mexican actress.

In the video you can see Micky waiting in the dressing room to enter the scene when the actress appears in front of her. At the end of the day it all ended up being a dream from which he returns when he receives the call to go on stage to surrender to his audience with the song, “Palabra de honor”.

