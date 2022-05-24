Luis Miguel reappeared in a Miami shopping center and surprised with his appearance

Luis Miguel had not been seen for months, despite the fact that his name always seems to be very present, since the history of “El Sol” is public thanks to his biographical series. However, the last time they caught him was in January, when his fans photographed him on one of his walks through Miami, Florida, where he resides on the 46th floor of the exclusive Jade building skyscraper, considered the real estate jewel and located in Brickell Bay.

Now the singer reappeared in a shopping center and surprised his followers because his appearance looks rejuvenated. At 52 years old, the physique of “Luismi” has gone through different transitions. The program The fat and the skinny shared the images of his new appearance. Unlike the previous time when he was with his girlfriend, the Argentine model Mercedes Villador, this time he did his shopping alone.

Luis Miguel

For about an hour and a half, she wandered around different perfume stands and made different purchases. His clothing was not ostentatious and, since he enjoyed the comfort of Miami, he left aside the suits that characterize him and chose a white shirt and Bermuda shorts. His hairstyle did keep him and, according to the program’s statements, he took advantage of each mirror to contemplate his reflection and fix himself if he noticed something out of his place.

On his walk, the singer wandered around different points to try to find the perfect perfume, until he decided on one worth 250 dollars.

Apparently Luis Miguel can already have a fairly normal life, because unlike before, when he reserved places to be attended in an exclusive and personalized way, this time he had no security and walked through the square like any client. Nor did he ask to be charged only to him. The employees who attended him revealed to the program that he wanted to take the most expensive perfume.

Network users did not lose the emotion of seeing Luis Miguel, since since it is not common to capture him, every time he appears, he causes expectation, especially in terms of how his physical appearance will look. On this occasion, “El Sol” would have conquered hearts again, because in the comments they told him that he looks “as before”, “very beautiful”, “very young” and “gorgeous and rejuvenated”.

How is Luismi’s health?

In this way, the singer removes any rumor in which he claimed that his health and appearance deteriorated when he left the media. According to a publication in the Mexican magazine TV Notas, he would have had a health problem after a heavy fall, it even became a trend with headlines claiming that he had been hospitalized in Santa Monica, where he underwent surgery due to the strong pains.

In another of the rumors, it was said that “Micky’s” health problems worsened to the point that close friends said that, since he had not taken care of himself, his left arm was getting gray and that he was going to lose it.

All these speculations stopped when “El Sol” was captured this week, with a low profile, but with the intention of smiling at those who recognized him and without apparent problems in his arm.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!