Luis Miguel reappeared rejuvenated in a Miami shopping center

Luis Miguel was again seen in public inside a shopping center, trying perfumes (Capture: IG @elgordoylaflaca)

After months in which Luis Miguel had not been seen, the singer reappeared in a Mall from MiamiFlorida, and surprised his fans by wearing younger.

The last time Luis Miguel made an appearance in public was January of the current year, when he was captured by some of his fans on one of his usual walks through Miami, where he lives in the United States.

Since then, Sun He was surprised because he looked slim and youthful in appearance, without losing his essence. Previously, he had even been seen with his girlfriend, mercedes villador.

This time the program The fat and the skinny issued a video on May 19 where Luis Miguel is seen completely alonemaking different purchases within an exclusive shopping center.

“Micky” walked through several perfume stands to try different ones for about an hour and a half (Capture: IG @ElGordoyLaFlaca)

Throughout his journey, he sees louismi dressing simply, with a white shirt and shorts. He had his usual hairstyle, albeit a bit disheveled, and was walking calmly through a department store, fixing himself in every mirror he came across.

As reported by the program, Mickey visited the area perfumes and asked what the most exclusive fragrancesThe vendors applied some to test them, but he later preferred to smell them directly from the bottle.

The singer would have been smelling different fragrances for a long time, until he finally decided on one that cost around $250 (about 5 thousand Mexican pesos).

The singer was not accompanied by any of his bodyguards, as he used to do before (Capture: IG @ElGordoyLaFlaca)

It was striking that, contrary to how he used to be surrounded by bodyguard and he made purchases in places that could serve him exclusively, this time no guard accompanied him, even, he left alone of the mall, nor did he demand that all of the saleswomen’s attention be focused on him alone.

Likewise, Internet users pointed out that Luis Miguel again looks much younger than before and more relaxed.

“It looks beautiful as before!”, “Was the face lift done? Well, the condemned man looks good”, “He looks very young”, “Every day you are more beautiful @lmxlm”, “He is gorgeous, very rejuvenated”, were some of the user comments.

The last time Luis Miguel was seen in public and photographed with some of his fans, he showed that he enjoys a good healthContrary to the constant speculation and rumors about his physical condition since he left the media.

And it is that according to a magazine publication TV Notesthe Puerto Rican would have gone through a serious health problem after a spectacular fall where one of his shoulders was compromised.

Since January “Luismi” already presumed to have lost weight and changed his look (Capture: @luismiguelcoka/Instagram)

According to the magazine, the interpreter of The unconditional He was transferred to the hospital in Santa Monica, United States, where he underwent a surgery after having suffered severe pain from the fall. The results would have been good, but they suggested undergoing a process of rehabilitation.

However, the singer would not have followed the doctors’ advice and suffered from serious complications months later. The health problems of Mickey they would have worsened to the point where, as one of his close friends would have revealed, his left arm was becoming gangrenous to the point of losing it.

The information was denied when Sun he was seen on at least two occasions that same week, always walking calmly and smiling at those who recognized him. He showed no signs of having any problems with any of his arms and, to the contrary, he was still sporting a noticeable weight loss.

