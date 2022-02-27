Luis Miguel: the truth behind his relationship with María Félix

It is public knowledge that Luis Miguel and María Feliz had a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. Every time an artist referred to the other, only words of affection sprouted in their statements. This relationship had a climax that everyone talked about for a long time.

A healthy and beautiful custom of the great musical celebrities is usually to invite other established artists to their presentations. During a show, an artist or a guest actor appears and together they sing some great success of the protagonist of the show. Louis Michael and Maria Felix they frequented these practices constantly.

While the tour “Mis Romances Tour” was taking place, Luis Miguel She performed a series of concerts at the National Auditorium of Mexico throughout the month of March 2002, and how could it be otherwise, she requested the presence of her friend María Felix. Like her heartthrob, she decided to reserve a special spot in the front row for her guest of honor.

The most special moment of the show, and surely one of the most special in the career of Luis Miguel It was when he decided to go down to the place where María Felix was and have a little talk with her. After the little conversation, the singer gave a small kiss on the lips and then another on the cheek. This epic moment made the entire audience delirious and remained an emblematic image of the Mexican show.

“I like him very much and I love him very much and I gave him a kiss on the mouth. Beautiful. Also, he is such a good singer and handsome, ”said María Felix about Luis Miguel leaving the auditorium that special night for the actress. Unfortunately, this was the last show that María Felix attended prior to her death on April 8, 2002 at the age of 88.