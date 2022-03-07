Luis Miguel’s daughter announced sad news

the influencer michelle hallsdaughter of Luis Miguel He is one of the most important people in Latin entertainment. This is mainly due to the series that tells the life of The Sun of Mexico which premiered during the past 2021. During the second and third seasons, which was seen through Netflixone of the protagonists of it is nothing less than the beautiful influencer.

In this opportunity, michelle halls It is a trend in the networks for a publication that he made a few hours ago and that has to do with an important loss in his personal life. It is about the death of his pet, so in his profile of Instagram shared a series of photos along with an emotional message that says the following:

“I have been living this process for days, I needed a time of silence to begin to assimilate and try to heal the emptiness that I have in my heart Valentino, my “Malen”, my life partner, my baby, my kitten with the soul of a noble dog… Eight years ago you came to change my life. For the first time I felt completely responsible for the care of a being, a wonderful furry being who made me happy every morning with little kisses and purrs. You were my accomplice, my companion in life, travel, moments of happiness and also of a few tears, my confidante, my pillow, my family…”.

The message you posted michelle halls I continue saying: “Your great personality conquered the hearts of those who knew you and also those who didn’t. Because you know, those who didn’t know you in person always asked about you too. Valentino, my chubby with a frown face, I have to thank you for Thank you so much for choosing me, for giving me the opportunity to have you by my side all these years, for teaching me to be dedicated and showing me true love, the one that doesn’t ask for anything in return and only gives. Because that’s what you always did. You were pure love. You know very well that I would have continued to fight with you for the rest of eternity but I couldn’t be selfish. It’s hard to understand that sometimes we have to let go to find each other again. But I stay at peace because I know I did everything I wanted. It was in my hands and more to be able to give you a little more time and quality of life. Now I know that you are already calm in kitten heaven, sleeping as you like so much and eating turkey ham and tuna belly. It’s still hard for me until to think about how to return to my life without having you close, without being able to hug you, tell you about my day but every day what happens it becomes clearer to me that in truth you are still very present and will continue for the rest of my life. As I told you the last day I saw you. This farewell is not the end, but a new beginning. I love you Men! To infinity”.

Regarding his participation in the series about his father’s life, Michelle He made, at the time, a statement through his networks showing his dissatisfaction with the final chapter of the second season. In it, the beautiful blonde was shown in a compromising situation with her father’s best friend. That would explain why the distance from The Sun of Mexico with his firstborn. In this third season of Luis Miguel the series Key data about this relationship was revealed that you cannot miss.