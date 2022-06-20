Issabela Camil made a shocking statement about the actress By: Pauline Flowers JUN. 18. 2022

Mezcaliente Luis Miguel’s ex breaks the silence about Aracely Arámbula

Although out loud, Luis Miguel not given any statement about his personal life and much less his sentimental life, through his biographical series it was implied that Issabela Camil, with whom she had a 7-year relationship, would have been the love of her life.

Even though the relationship of Issabela and Aracely Arámbula At different times in the life of El Sol, the rumors of an alleged enmity between the famous ones did not wait; however, it was the now wife of Sergio Mayer who was in charge of ending them.

During a meeting with the press, the television star assured that although he does not have a close relationship with Arámbula, the time he met her, the meeting was cordial.

“No not at all. I don’t know her well but it did go to the work I did, the last one we did with Edith (González), may she rest in peace,” he commented.

The actress of ‘Abyss of passion’ recalled the attitude that Aracely Arámbula had in that approach, also emphasizing that there should be no reason for quarrels between them.

“She went to see us and greeted us all. She hugged us very affectionately, then there is nothing, There shouldn’t be any kind of problem.” highlighted.

Finally, Camil was questioned about the rumors that point to the performance of Luis Miguel as a father, a subject in which the actress preferred not to get involved.