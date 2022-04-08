Luis Miguel’s ex shook the net with her curves

Mollie Gould, ex-girlfriend of Luis Miguel reconfirmed all her beauty on social networks. The American model shared two photographs on Wednesday that triggered a cataract of praise from Internet users. The American wore a muscular pastel pink, her long straightened hair and a wide smile. In addition, the showgirl complemented her look with a subtle make up.

A bright red heart emoji, a flash emoji and a smiling face with a halo; plus two thank you labels was the short and promotional epigraph chosen by the ex-partner of Luis Miguel for your post. We remember that la blonda and the “Sol de México” met during a musical tour “Mexico forever!” at the beginning of 2018.

This recent publication of Mollie Gould obtained on Instagram more than a thousand likes, including that of her ex-brother-in-law Alejandro Basteri. “I miss your beautiful smile and I love your long hair”, “Too beautiful” and “Miss you in Mexico” were some of the most outstanding messages that the beautiful artist received in her aforementioned post on Instagram.

Mollie Gould posing. Source: Instagram Mollie Gould

For her part, Silvia Pinal spoke of Luis Miguel after the confirmation of his granddaughter and his biographical project. The renowned actress offered a press conference with the cast of “Little Red Riding Hood”, a musical that is about to premiere.

Even though he doesn’t want itLuis Miguel-I do love him, he is a very talented boy, it is a great value for me in the countries I have traveled, it is a pleasure to see how people love him, how they cuddle him and how they make him float […] he is a very talented boy, he is handsome, he is nice, he is young, rich, he has everything” Silvia pointed out about the interpreter of “Soft”..