Luis Miguel’s ex was photographed in a bathing suit and garnered thousands of compliments

Mollie Gould is the American dancer who conquered Luis Miguel many years ago after his “Mexico forever” tour. Although they later separated, she has managed to earn her space as a model and also her place in the networks since she has a large number of followers on Instagram.

For its part, Luis Miguel he continues with his private life in the shadows as usual. But the former Mexican soap opera actress Yadhira Carrillo recently spoke on the program De Primera Mano and was asked about the rumors that occurred in the production of the video clip she made with “El sol de México” in 2004 “Que seas feliz”.

“It is always an honor that someone like him can choose you, it is important for an artist of his stature to choose you. For me it was a great privilege, he said that he saw me in my novels and that he liked how he cried. He was a gentleman all the time, very respectful and I was always a person who gave himself much respect, “said Yadhira about Luis Miguel.

In the last hours, Molly He shared a photo where he once showed off the magnificent figure of a model. Her blonde wore a two-piece black swimsuit with gold chains. Also, she left her hair straight and long. The publication exceeded 1,000 likes and 50 comments.

“The purpose in my life is to be happy” was the simple but motivational caption he used for the photo. “Gorgeous!!!! I love this bikini!!!”, “This is excellent. Great pose, style” and “Wooow Mollieeeeso beautiful, so sexy and elegant” were some of the messages she received from the almost 80,000 followers she has on the little camera network.