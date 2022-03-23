Luis Miguel’s former employee reveals that “El Sol” does not allow his employees to see him in the face

Ana Villarin, ex-worker from the singer Luis Miguelrevealed what it was like to work with “Sun”who even forbade them look him in the faceso when he passed or interacted with them they had to turn away.

Villarín, who currently works at ocesamentioned this and other work experiences with the interpreter, during an interview with Alex Larracilla.

The woman began by recounting that as employees of the singer, they had signed a confidentiality agreement.

Because “El Sol” was always late to the places where he appeared, the events had a fast start, which forced them to work with great speed.

However, one of Villarín’s most surprising revelations, and the one that echoed the most, is that Luis Miguel did not allow them to see him face to face.

When Luis Miguel arrived, apart from being very late, that’s why the concerts always started late, no one could be watching him Ana Villarin ex-employee of Luis Miguel

According to Villarín, at that time they had to remain turned towards the wall.

“Because he didn’t like it, then we all had to turn to the wall,” he said.

After mentioning this, Villarín ended the revelations due to the confidentiality agreement that she was forced to sign.

“I can give you how, in broad strokes, but not details, that is, you even have to sign your confidentiality agreement. Hardly any artist makes you sign that, so from there, red flags, but I tell you it was my first job, I didn’t know it wasn’t normal, “she concluded.