Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport reports flight cancellations and delays

Over 15 flights to or from the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, woke up canceled this Monday, while another ten showed delays.

This was confirmed by Aerostar, the private operator of the main airport facility in Puerto Rico, in its daily irregularities report this morning.

The airlines with the highest number of canceled flights are JetBlue and Spiritfollowed by Southwest, Frontier and American Airlines.

Among the cities with canceled flights to San Juan are Santo Domingo, Atlantic City, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, Newark and Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, flights from San Juan to Orlando, Newark, Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, Boston, Orlando and Baltimore were also canceled.

The situation at the San Juan airport coincided with that of other airports in the United States, such as those in Florida, where flight cancellations and delays are the order of the day.

According to the Flight Aware flight tracking platform, as of this morning some 2,280 trips were canceled in the United States, while 1,050 were delayed. The most affected companies, according to the platform, are JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines.

Although the specific reasons for the cancellations and delays are unknown, Miami International Airport attributed the problems to “inclement” weather over the past weekend.

In the case of Southwest, the airline is barely recovering from a technical problem, which forced them to cancel hundreds of flights last Saturday, a situation that was aggravated by the weather conditions at multiple airports.

“We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience and will continue to work with Customers who experience an interruption in their travel plans.”the airline wrote on its Twitter account.