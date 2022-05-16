Luis “Potro” Caballero talks about his breakup with Michelle Vieth: “Her ex-husband has threatened her” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Luis “Potro” Caballero spoke for the first time about the reasons why he ended his relationship with Michelle Vieth. The former member of Acapulco Shore revealed in a chat with Eduardo Rodríguez that his romance with the soap opera actress was extremely complicated because of Michelle’s ex-husband, who intervened between them.

According to Caballero in the house of the famousVieth’s ex-partner, Christian Aparicio, even threatened him with death, for which he lived in fear, to the point of change car and try to hide. Although he described Michelle as a good person, he said that the relationship became unsustainable due to the actress’s relationship with her ex-partner, whom he described as psychopathic and controlling.

“We lasted almost a year. She also got out of control because of her ex-husband, her psycho, he has her very threatened, ugly… also my peace of mind, first, because I was already ‘they’re going to kill me’. I changed cars, they threatened me, ”she narrated.

The influencer also pointed out that the difference in age and lifestyle was an important factor in their romance, since the actress is 42 years old and has four children, while he is 29 and many projects at the door with which he seeks to consolidate his artistic career.

“Completely another channel, it’s another age, other liability, sons. I’m not here yet to throw that package, ”she pointed out. However, she made it clear that she feels admiration and affection for the protagonist of Friends and rivals.

“I like her unbelievably, but yes, she has a background that I say ‘poor thing’. She raffles, works, raises her children; but yes… the bad decisions of the guys she’s been with, poor thing. She hopefully opens the way for her, right now she has returned to the novels and I am very happy, she wanted to return, but her ex wouldn’t let herI had it in the trunk”, concluded Luis “Potro”.