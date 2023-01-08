Luis Robert and MLB stars in Cuba roster

For the first time in its history, the selection of Cuba has confirmed seven MLB players to play the World Baseball Classic 2023. For the fifth edition of the WBCthe Islanders have added a group of players currently playing in the majors to their preliminary roster.

Those selected that will wear the uniform of the Antillean team that play in the Major Leagues are the following: Andy Ibanez (Detroit Tigers), Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox); joan lopez (New York Mets); Lazaro Armenteros and Luis Miguel Romero (Oakland Athletics) and Rolando Bolanos (Kansas City Royals). Next the complete list:

In addition to the confirmed major league players, other players residing in Cuba and from winter leagues from various nations such as the Dominican Republic, Japan and Mexico, are also part of the preliminary list.

It should be noted that from this list of 50 players, in the month of February it should be cut to 30, which would be the ones that would participate in the international event.