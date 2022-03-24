Luis Rojas will be the manager of Lions of the Chosen and José Bautista his adviser

Hector J. Cruz

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Lions of the Chosen have already selected their new general manager, and it will be announced in the coming days. This is Luis Rojas, a pickee at heart and with a long background in the organization.

A fully credible source offered the details to Listín Diario, stating that the move will be announced next week.

Rojas will replace José Gómez, who was in charge for 4 years, a period during which the Chosen One never went to a final. Precisely the last crown of the Reds was with Luis as manager in the 2015-16 tournament.

Luis is currently training for the New York Yankees in Florida. He will be the team’s third base coach in 2022. Rojas is coming off a managerial position with the New York Mets the past two seasons.

His surname Rojas Alou is part of a great tradition in the Chosen. His father Felipe won 4 crowns and his brother Moisés spent 9 years as manager, from 2009 to 2017. In that period they won 4 titles.

In the case of José Bautista, he is a player with a brilliant record in the big leagues. He is semi-retired and resides in Tampa. He was part of the Dominican Olympic team that won a bronze medal in the last Olympic Games.

Bautista has played his entire career in Dominican winter baseball with the Tigres del Licey, the neighbors on the left wing at the Quisqueya Stadium.

Both will be presented to the nation via videoconference on the Zoom platform.