Luis Romo charges the worst penalty in the tournament; they liquidate it in networks | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 23:44:26





The present of the midfielder louis romo with Monterey Striped he is not the best and things got even more complicated after missing a penalty in the last minute of the match against Lioncorresponding to Date 8 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League.

The Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 executed terribly the maximum penalty awarded for the whistler Louis Henry Santanderhitting the ball with little force and without positioning to the hands of Rodolfo Cota.

The error prevented Rayados from winning the field of Lionwhich condemns them to remain in the lower part of the general classification, results that already cost the dismissal of the coach Javier Aguirre.

For its part, louis romo still not convincing fans Montereyafter arriving with the star booster tag in a trade for Carlos Rodriguezwho shines today Blue Cross.

Romo Barron He barely accumulates five games played, without being present on the scoreboard yet.

They tund it in networks

Immediately, several fans expressed their feelings on social networks, criticizing the attitude of the national team, whom they even see outside the call for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“The scam that Cruz Azul did to Monterrey should be reportable”, “it seems that his adventure through northern Europe endedsoon we will see louis romo again in Querétaro” or “one of the most badly kicked penalties I’ve ever seen, even Avilés Hurtado at least broke it to the stand, this dude handed it over”, were some of the comments he received.