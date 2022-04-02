Luis Silva celebrates the birthday of “Evarista”, the “youngest” of Vivir del Cuento

The Cuban actor and humorist Luis Silva, better known as “Pánfilo” in the Cubavisión program, “Vivir del Cuento” celebrated on his social networks the birthday in real life of “Evarista”, another character from the same show.

“The youngest of the group is having a birthday. Congratulations, Aris, ”wrote Silva on her Facebook profile. She also posted an image where the old woman, the “neighborhood reseller and merchant” in “Vivir del Cuento”, is seen with her birthday cake, sitting on a sofa in her house.

Every March 31, Silva has very emotional words to congratulate Aris Teresa Bruzos, a teacher by profession and who is reaching the respectable age of 86 years. Last year, Silva celebrated it in the middle of the filming of the show and then said that “there was Evarista for a while.”

The character of “Evarista” in “Vivir del Cuento” is known for his ability for shady business, reselling all kinds of things to his neighbors, something that is quite common among Cubans on a daily basis. But above all, that Evarista proposes these businesses in the most unusual moments.

Silva’s post on Facebook had more than 500 congratulatory comments so far, because “Evarista” is one of the most beloved characters on the humorous show. These days, Cubans miss the program, since it has been off the small Cuban screen for several weeks.

During the 2020 health crisis, at the age of 84, the lady sent a message, also on her birthday, for her followers to stay safe and at home. “I am turning 84 years old and I want to tell all people, mainly the elderly, to do the same as me, calm down at home, tidying the drawers, playing with the cell phone, reading, knitting, sleeping, watching television, helping the grandchildren with the teleclasses, in short, doing something useful but at home. This way we will be able to avoid contagion, ”she said then.