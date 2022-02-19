Luis Suárez describes Gavi as ‘unconscious’ after…

The FC Barcelona has retaken little by little his tradition to resort to the filial to find those ‘jewels’ that can be the future of the institution. Several players have left and another has exploded in other clubs. This season, Xavi Hernández found Gavi and Nicoboth players from the quarry and who are now part of the dynamics of the club’s first team.

However, Gavi has taken a step forward for his daring and mischievousness on the field. Despite being only 17 years old, the Andalusian has shown clear progress in his style of play and already has 28 appearances in all competitions at the first level. However, his lack of experience in some situations has raised criticism.

Luis Suárez Miramontes, the only Spanish Ballon d’Or winner, offered a few words to the microphones of ‘Cadena SER’ where he spoke of the midfielder’s ‘recklessness’. “Gavi is a bit unconscious, he enters all too strong, he is going to do a lot of damage throughout his career”Said the former Barça and Inter Milan footballer.

Precisely in this Thursday’s game against Napoli, Gavi was the protagonist of a showy ‘entrance’ on Fabián Ruiz, when both disputed an aerial ball. The midfielder of the Italian team suffered a cut on his head as a result of the collision, while the one from Los Palacios and Villafranca was left with a huge ‘bump’ on his forehead.

Your renewal, a priority

Despite the fact that he still has a youth card, his contribution to Xavi’s scheme makes him a stronghold within the team. That is why the entity’s board is already working on a new contract that will ensure its continuity for several years at the Camp Nou. The numbers, in principle, could bring their termination clause closer to 1,000 million euros, equaling that of Ansu Fati and Pedri, who renewed until 2017. The talks are flowing and it seems that in the coming months they will reach an agreement with the footballer environment.